UDUTH new anti-corruption officials tasked to work tirelessly

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto (UDUTH) new anti corruption officials who were recently inaugurated to steer the activities of the unit for the next two years have been asked to put in their best.

Inaugurating the new officials, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Anas Sabir tasked the officers to work tirelessly through internal checks mechanism to ensure transparency and due process was adhered to in the hospital

Dr. Anas Sabir adviced the new executives to work as a team while stressing the the importance of ACTU in any meaningful organisation.

Earlier, the Director, Administration, Alhaji Salim Ibrahim expressed Management’s commitments to improving transparency and due process in the hospital hence the decision to reactivate ACTU which was hitherto moribund for some time.

In his welcome remarks , the Assistant Director (Human Resource), Alhaji Bashir Hussaini, noted that, corruption could be perpetrated in many forms and should therefore be discouraged by all meaningful citizens including UDUTH’s Community.

Those inaugurated include Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim( HOD, Medical Social Services) as Chairman, Dr. Mairo Hassan, member, Alh. Yahaya Ibrahim ( HOD Health Records), member, Sharahu Almajir, member, Ibrahim Auwal, member and Muawiyya B. Umar to serve as Secretary.

He commended the decision of the hospital Management to reactivate ACTU which according to him will make a difference.

In his acceptance speech, Ibrahim, expressed readiness to justify the confidence reposed in his team while calling on Management to continuously support ACTU activities in the hospital.

