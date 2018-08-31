UEFA unlikely to use VARs in current championship league matches – President

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Friday, August 31 2018 has said it not likely to use video assistant referees (VARs) in the current championship league matches and even during the final.

Aleksander however said that the technology will be used from next season.

The European soccer’s governing body has resisted implementation of the VAR system, which allows key incidents to be reviewed with the use of video replays.

The UEFA President said the intention was that VAR would be introduced in the next season from the final qualifying round onward, and also in the annual Super cup match between the Champions League and Europa League winners, It would then be used in all group stage and knockout stage matches.

