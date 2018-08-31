Home International UEFA unlikely to use VARs in current championship league matches – President
UEFA unlikely to use VARs in current championship league matches – President
International
Sports
World News
0

UEFA unlikely to use VARs in current championship league matches – President

0
0
now viewing

UEFA unlikely to use VARs in current championship league matches – President

now playing

Champions League semi-final draw: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Liverpool vs Roma

now playing

Manchester United Crash Out Of UEFA Champions League To Sevilla

Angel-Maria-Villar-tvc
now playing

Angel Maria Villar resigns as FIFA & UEFA vice president

now playing

United face set-back in Perisic chase + latest transfer updates

now playing

UEFA confirm Europa League final to hold

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Friday, August 31 2018 has said it not likely to use video assistant referees (VARs) in the current championship league matches and even during the final.

Aleksander however said that the technology will be used from next season.

The European soccer’s governing body has resisted implementation of the VAR system, which allows key incidents to be reviewed with the use of video replays.

The UEFA President said the intention was that VAR would be introduced in the next season from the final qualifying round onward, and also in the annual Super cup match between the Champions League and Europa League winners, It would then be used in all group stage and knockout stage matches.

Related Posts

Champions League semi-final draw: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Liverpool vs Roma

TVCN 0

Manchester United Crash Out Of UEFA Champions League To Sevilla

TVCN 0
Angel-Maria-Villar-tvc

Angel Maria Villar resigns as FIFA & UEFA vice president

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies