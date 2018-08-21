UN calls on Libya to crack down on militias

The United Nations has called on Libya’s internationally recognised government to crack down on armed groups obstructing the work of state institutions in the chaos-wracked country.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) late on Sunday night expressed its “strong condemnation of the violence, intimidation and obstruction to the work of Libya’s sovereign institutions by militiamen”.

It called on the UN-backed Government of National Accord to “prosecute those responsible for these criminal actions”.

The GNA’s military and security institutions have failed to place limits on the powerful militias that sprung up in the turmoil that followed the 2011 ouster of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Several state institutions, including those in Tripoli, have been regular targets of harassment and intimidation by armed groups technically operating under the GNA’s interior ministry.

