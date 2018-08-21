Home International UN calls on Libya to crack down on militias
UN calls on Libya to crack down on militias
International
World News
0

UN calls on Libya to crack down on militias

0
0
now viewing

UN calls on Libya to crack down on militias

now playing

Troops kill 21 armed herdsmen in Benue

now playing

President Buhari meets service chiefs

now playing

IGP complies with Osinbajo's directives to overhaul SARS

now playing

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS

now playing

Trump signs defense policy bill with watered-down China measures

The United Nations has called on Libya’s internationally recognised government to crack down on armed groups obstructing the work of state institutions in the chaos-wracked country.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) late on Sunday night expressed its “strong condemnation of the violence, intimidation and obstruction to the work of Libya’s sovereign institutions by militiamen”.

It called on the UN-backed Government of National Accord to “prosecute those responsible for these criminal actions”.

The GNA’s military and security institutions have failed to place limits on the powerful militias that sprung up in the turmoil that followed the 2011 ouster of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Several state institutions, including those in Tripoli, have been regular targets of harassment and intimidation by armed groups technically operating under the GNA’s interior ministry.

Related Posts

Troops kill 21 armed herdsmen in Benue

TVCN 0

President Buhari meets service chiefs

TVCN 0

IGP complies with Osinbajo’s directives to overhaul SARS

TVCN 2
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies