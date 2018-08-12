UNFPA donates $5m medical aid, Fistula operating theatre to Borno

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), supported by the Canadian Government, has given a face-lift to the Obstetric Fistula Theatre, in Borno state’s specialist Hospital.

It has also secured a 5 million- dollar funding from the Korean Government, for a three year project on Reproductive and Maternal Health in the State.

TVC News Correspondent, Kolomi Dala reports that the team were received at the government House, Maiduguri by Governor of Borno State Kashim Shettima and they immediately went into the Executive Chambers to explain their mission.

Governor Kashim Shettima was full of appreciation to the team and their invaluable contributions to the health and well-being of People of Borno State.

The visiting team was presented with plaques by Governor Kashim Shettima and then moved on to inaugurate the remodeled and equipped obstetrics Fistula Operating Theatre Funded by the Canadian Government at the state specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

The visiting team and Governor Kashim Shettima visited 130 women already operated upon by the invited surgeons, to see their level of recuperation after VVF surgery.

It’s a worthwhile initiative by the Canadian and Korean Governments. They have given ill persons opportunity to live without it costing them a penny.

