UNFPA trains nurses, midwives to check challenges

Increased incidents of abduction of young school girls has made this training particularly important.

Rabiatu Sageer, programme Officer, Maternal Health UNFPA. Alheri Yusuf, UNFPA Consultant.

The registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Alhaji Farouk Abubakar who addresses the participants, encourages them to take the training seriously in order to be able to pass the knowledge down to student nurses adequately.

MISP – Minimum initial service package is a series of crucial actions required to respond to reproductive health needs at the onset of every humanitarian crisis

These tutors have been trained on the use of the kit, with the expectation that it will become a part of the teaching schedule of nurses and midwives in order to ensure adequate care for victims of sexual and gender based violence.

