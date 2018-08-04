UNICEF lists ignorance, misconception as causes of poor turnout for immunization

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has listed ignorance, misconception and lack of faith as factors behind the poor turn out by parents for the immunization of their wards against the dreaded polio disease in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The agency however applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s untiring support

in the fight against polio in the country.

Director of state primary healthcare, Dr Amos Ujulu disclosed this at a joint stakeholders’ meeting by UNICEF and the Adamawa State Primary Health

Care Development Agency for media executives and journalists.

Resource persons at the event say the statistics of immunisation accepted in some part of Nigeria are falsified.

