Home Health UNICEF lists ignorance, misconception as causes of poor turnout for immunization
UNICEF lists ignorance, misconception as causes of poor turnout for immunization
Health
News
Nigeria
0

UNICEF lists ignorance, misconception as causes of poor turnout for immunization

0
0
UNICEF -Sokoto -TVC
now viewing

UNICEF lists ignorance, misconception as causes of poor turnout for immunization

now playing

Women Affairs minister denies her resignation was to defect to the PDP

now playing

Torrential rainfall claims one life, destroys over 40 houses in Kano

now playing

#EkitiVotes: PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola drags Fayemi to tribunal

now playing

Buhari to address U.N. General Assembly Sept. 25

now playing

21 killed, as 29 others survive Sokoto boat mishap

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has listed ignorance, misconception and lack of faith as factors behind the poor turn out by parents for the  immunization of their wards against the dreaded polio disease in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The agency however applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s untiring support
in the fight against polio in the country.

Director of state primary healthcare, Dr Amos Ujulu disclosed this at a joint stakeholders’ meeting by UNICEF and the Adamawa State Primary Health
Care Development Agency for media executives and journalists.

Resource persons at the event say the statistics of immunisation accepted in some part of Nigeria are falsified.

Related Posts

Women Affairs minister denies her resignation was to defect to the PDP

TVCN 0

Torrential rainfall claims one life, destroys over 40 houses in Kano

TVCN 0

#EkitiVotes: PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola drags Fayemi to tribunal

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies