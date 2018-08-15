Updated: El-Rufai proposes N155b budget for 2019

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has proposed a total of N155b.865m multi year budget to State Assembly for the year 2019.

Presenting the budget, the governor described it as a modest budget. He regrets what he described as selfish, shortsighted and treacherous attitude of Kaduna senators who prevented the state a $350m loan, adding that there may be willingness to forgive them, but will he never forget.

Education and Health are the most most favored sectors in the 2019 budget as presented by the governor.

Before his arrival, the speaker of the Assembly, honourable Aminu Shaghali had declared the seats of the former deputy speaker and one other member, for defecting from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party where there was no wrangling within the party.

Details later…

