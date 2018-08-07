US calls for free, fair, credible governorship poll in Osun

The United States of America said it is looking forward to a free, fair and credible Governorship election come September 22nd in Osun State.

The US Consul General in Nigeria, John Bray stated this during a courtesy visit to the Governorship candidates of the APC, Gboyega Oyetola and his PDP Counterpart, Ademola Adeleke.

Bray said the US would observe the polls and encouraged all participating Political parties to eschew violence before, during and after the polls.

