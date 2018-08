Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, is determined to make the best of his time with Spanish Segunda B side, Elche C.F. following his loan move from Deportivo La Coruna, Deportivo La Coruna announced that the 19-year-old will spend the 2018/2019 campaign on loan at Elche.

The former Nigeria youth international was unveiled on Wednesday by Elche where he confirmed that the Club’s sporting Director convinced him to join on loan.

Share this: Tweet