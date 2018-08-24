Home Business Validata gets selected by Canadian Western Bank for DevOps operation
Validata gets selected by Canadian Western Bank for DevOps operation
Validata has been selected by the Canadian western bank (CWB) to support its QA and DevOps initiatives through its unified DevTestOps platform.

With its heardquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, the CWB has a business and personal banking network of over 40 branches and also makes use of Temenos’ T24 core banking system for its commercial and retail banking services

According to Azfar Karimuddin, VP information services at CWB, he said : “We have selected Validata for their proven Temenos integration capability in other successful implementations at many financial institutions in Canada and worldwide.”

These previous deals for Validata comprise Royal Bank of Canada, FirstOntario and Integris Credit Unions.

CWB will be using Validata’s DevOps and continuous testing platform for its release automation and management of all Temenos release packages (i.e. build control ‘Bcons’, TAMs and core updates).

To accelerate data provisioning and data environments management, CWB will adopt Validata’s dynamic data platform and its Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering (V-Conn).

DaaS will eliminate “significant” infrastructure costs (i.e. storage) and will deliver data to the project teams faster and “significantly” accelerate the pace of development and testing.

