Victor Moses name Chelsea’s best player in training & plans after retirement

Former wing back Chelsea player, Victor Moses has revealed what he plans to do after his retirement and also Chelsea’s best player currently in training.

The winger seems to have been disfavored by the Club as he found himself left out of Chelsea’s team in their last match against Newcastle United despite being without an injury.

Moses has revealed that Ross Barkley of England international Nigerian parentage has caught the eye in training recently.

Of the first four competitive matches played by Chelsea in the new season, their number 8 has figured in all, starting against Manchester City in the Community Shield before he was named in the starting XI against Huddersfield Town and Arsenal.

When asked who the best player in training had been recently, Moses replied : ”Everyone has been good, everyone is working hard but I’d say Ross Barkley.

”He had a big injury but he’s started the season really well and he’s working his socks off. ”

Brazilian winger Willian wanted to know what Moses planned on doing when he was done with football and the Nigerian said : ”I want to get into business, maybe a property business or something along those lines.”

Moses thinks Andreas Christensen could make a good striker, he picked David Luiz as the outfield player that would make a good goalkeeper and called him the biggest joker in the team, N’Golo Kante the most quiet and Rudiger the loudest.

Share this: Tweet



