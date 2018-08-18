Voting ongoing in Rivers Assembly by-election

Voting is ongoing in the by-election taking place in some parts of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The exercise is being conducted to elect a representative for Port Harcourt Constituency-3 in the State House of Assembly.

INEC officials said the voting strength for this election stands at one hundred and seventeen thousand registered voters.

They are expected to cast their votes in one hundred and forty two polling units spread across eight wards.

Some voters also commended the smooth conduct of the election so far describing it as a departure from past elections in Rivers State.

