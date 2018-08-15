Water supply: Kano, FG sign agreement with PEWASH

A Partnership Agreement for Expanded Water Supply Sanitation and Hygiene, (PEWASH) has been signed between Kano state and the federal government through the ministry of water resources.

The PEWASH project which kick starts in Ogun and Kano states is expected to increase access to improved water supply for the state’s rural population from 2016 to 2030.

While speaking at the event, the kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje says the project will go a long way in improving the economic fortunes of the states where the project will cover.

