We are making steady progress towards food sufficiency – President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at Nigeria’s steady progress towards food sufficiency.

The President made this known during the Eid-El-Kabir prayers at the Kofar Arewa Eid Ground in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari added that the country currently spends less on food imports, noting that it was a major boost to the agricultural policies of his administration.

After the prayers, the President shunned protocol and opted to trek some 800 metres, acknowledging cheers from Nigerians who had trooped out en masse to attend the Eid prayers and also catch a glimpse of Buhari in his hometown.

In his Sallah message to the nation, the President asked all Nigerians to rise above personal, group, and other interests and to promote harmony at all times.

He also wished Nigerians a happy and successful Sallah celebrations.

