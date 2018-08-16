Home News We didn’t pay a dime to free Dapchi girls, FG insists
Image result for We didn't pay a dime to free Dapchi girls, FG insistsThe Federal Government has insisted that it did not pay any ransom to secure the release of the Dapchi girls.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Thursday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, challenged anyone who has any evidence of payment to publish such

”It is not enough to say that Nigeria paid a ransom, little or huge. There must be a conclusive evidence to support such claim. Without that, the claim remains what it is: a mere conjecture,” the Minister said

The United Nations has been quoted in a report, claiming the federal government paid huge some of money to secure the release of the Dapchi girls.

