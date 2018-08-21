We have no intention of stalling state capture inquiry Zuma’s Lawyers

As the commission of inquiry into state capture enters its second day, former President Jacob Zuma says that his request for more time is by no means an attempt to delay proceedings.

On Monday, the former president’s lawyers, together with other legal representatives of those implicated in state capture, asked the inquiry for more time to study witness submissions.

The former president says that he does want to participate meaningfully at the state capture commission but he wants more time to prepare and decide on how to participate.

His lawyer Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says: “We’ve no intention of stalling that process. It doesn’t matter what we elect to do.”

He says they need more time to study allegations against the former president.

“We want to make a meaningful participation in this very important process.”

Sikhakhane has confirmed that some of the witnesses making the allegations against Zuma include Vytjie Mentor, Phumla Williams and Themba Maseko.

Mentor will be testifying at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday, 27 August.

Mentor, who has been a fierce critic of her party and its leadership of late, once revealed on social media how former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas was offered R600,000 bribe by the Gupta family at their home in Saxonwold, a process personally facilitated by Zuma.

Mentor is set to appear with Jonas at the inquiry, chaired by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as the first two witnesses.

