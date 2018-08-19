Why Oyo govt demolished Yinka Ayefele’s Music House – Akindele

The Oyo State Government early on Sunday morning stormed the Music House from which the Fresh FM belonging to artiste, Yinka Ayefele, operated and demolished the building.

Government bulldozers moved to the site of a budding radio station along the Aare Alao Arisekola motor bye pass to demolish parts of the building which authorities said might have contravened building property laws of the state.

The development which has sparked wild spread criticisms also attracted thousands of residents who said they are not happy with the development.

The government carried out the demolition despite a court injunction secured by Ayefele restraining the government from carrying out the exercise. It claimed the building contravened physical planning rules, an allegation Ayefele disputed, saying all the necessary papers were obtained for the construction of the building.

Meanwhile, hundreds of sympathisers were seen at the scene of the demolition, with many of them crying and pleading for the station to be spared.

Reaction

Speaking on Sunday afternoon with TVC News, Head of News, Fresh FM, Samson Akindele, said the government’s action was shocking because there was a court order preventing it from carrying out the demolition. He however, said that the action may be politically motivated having accused the station of not being friendly with the Ajimobi administration.

Akindele expressed surprise at the governor’s action, who had sometimes in 2016 ruled out possible demolition of the building despite pressure from politicians. He called on Nigerians to prevail on the government considering the number of Nigerians that may be affected by the demolition.

Efforts to get the Oyo state government’s reaction is yet to yield positive result as the governor’s media aide said he was still seeking clearance before commenting on the matter.

He has however agreed to speak with TVC News during out 10pm News later today.

Share this: Tweet



