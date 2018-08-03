Home International Wildfires: Australia, New Zealand firefighters join battle
Image result for Wildfires: Australia, New Zealand firefighters join battleFirefighters from Australia and New Zealand have flown out of Sydney on a mission to relieve exhausted crews battling deadly wildfires sweeping the northwest of the United States.

About 100 fire-fighters set off as conditions turned gusty in the mountains north of Sacramento, where fierce fires were among 100 burning across 13 western U.S. states.

The 11-day-old Carr Fire, stoked by drought-parched vegetation and triple-digit temperatures, is the most fearsome.

It has killed six persons, reduced 1,555 structures to ruins and ranks as the sixth most destructive wildfire on record in California.

 

