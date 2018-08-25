Home Football Wolves draw Manchester City
Wolves draw Manchester City
Football
International
Sports
World News
0

Wolves draw Manchester City

0
0
now viewing

Wolves draw Manchester City

now playing

Premier league-Man City recall on loan teenager to replace Bravo

now playing

Former Arsenal captain, Patrick Vieira appointed Nice OGC manager

now playing

Pep Guardiola signs contract extension with Man City

now playing

After 22years, Arsene Wenger agrees to quit Arsenal

now playing

EPL : Southampton sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino

A phenomenal roar greeted the full-time whistle at Molineux as Wolves fans jubilated after the team held English Premiership champions 1-1.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had taken the lead through Willy Boly, before Aymeric Laporte levelled.

It was the first game of the league in Matchday3 and the outcome was least expected as City held possession 74-26. However, the champions could only convert one out of six shots on target.

Wolves captain Conor Coady said afterwards:
“That’s what we’ve got to do in this division. They’re a fantastic side but we stuck to what we wanted to do. We had enough chances to score and we deserved a goal no matter how it went in – it was a fair result in the end

Related Posts

Premier league-Man City recall on loan teenager to replace Bravo

TVCN 0

Former Arsenal captain, Patrick Vieira appointed Nice OGC manager

TVCN 0

Pep Guardiola signs contract extension with Man City

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies