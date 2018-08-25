Wolves draw Manchester City

A phenomenal roar greeted the full-time whistle at Molineux as Wolves fans jubilated after the team held English Premiership champions 1-1.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had taken the lead through Willy Boly, before Aymeric Laporte levelled.

It was the first game of the league in Matchday3 and the outcome was least expected as City held possession 74-26. However, the champions could only convert one out of six shots on target.

Wolves captain Conor Coady said afterwards:

“That’s what we’ve got to do in this division. They’re a fantastic side but we stuck to what we wanted to do. We had enough chances to score and we deserved a goal no matter how it went in – it was a fair result in the end

Share this: Tweet



