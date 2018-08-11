Wolves retire number 1 shirt in honour of Ikeme

English Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, have retired their No1 shirt in honour of their former goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme.

The goalkeeper was forced to hang up his gloves after he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July last year.

The decision was revealed when Wolves announced their squad numbers for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Rui Patricio will wear No11, John Ruddy will be No21 and Will Norris is the club’s No31.

The goalkeeper started his career in the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy. He made over 190 appearances for the club.

