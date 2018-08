The embattled minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan has denied the speculations that her resignation from the federal cabinet was to defect to the people’s Democratic Party.

She says her intention of leaving the federal cabinet was made known to her principal, President Muhamadu Buhari and that she had gotten his approval to her future aspirations.

The former Minster revealed that she intension is to contest the 2019 Taraba state governorship election.

Share this: Tweet