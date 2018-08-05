World Bank to assist Nigeria’s economic growth

The World Bank on has expressed its willingness to provide technical support to Nigeria in critical areas to facilitate the country’s economic growth and development.

The bank’s Vice President for African Region, Mr Hafez Ghanem said this in a statement issued by Mr James Akpandem, Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning in Abuja.

Ghanem spoke when he visited the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma. He said the Bank would provide technical support for Nigeria in the areas of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) Mid-term Review, Power Sector Reform, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), and population management. According to him, the bank will also provide technical support for ERGP delivery, performance tracking and reporting, capacity building for sector officials and economic modelling for policy analysis and forecasting.

Share this: Tweet



