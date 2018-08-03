World bank to support Nigeria to facilitate economic devt

The World Bank has reaffirmed its willingness to provide support for Nigeria to facilitate economic growth and development.

The World Bank’s Vice-President for Africa, Hafez Ghanem, who disclosed this in Abuja during a discussion with the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, said the lender accorded Nigeria top priority in its considerations.

Ghanem said the bank will provide technical support in the areas of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan mid-term review, power sector reform, Public-Private Partnerships as well as population management.

Share this: Tweet



