World breastfeeding week: Nigeria to launch ‘zero stunting’ campaign

Nigeria’s minister of health, Isaac Adewole says Nigeria will launch a “zero stunting” campaign in order to reduce the high numbers of stunting and wasting within the country. This was the high point of the flag off of the world breastfeeding week by various stakeholders in Abuja.

Only recently, Nigeria reached a 23 percent mark for exclusive breast feeding. This is ahead of a 2020 goal to get to at least 50 percent.

With these statistics, Stakeholders at this year’s flag off of the world breast feeding week are determined to reduce the challenges that breastfeeding mothers face while breastfeeding during the first six months of a baby’s life.

This year’s theme for the world breast feeding week is “breast feeding is the healthiest foundation for a child” and experts want the gains of breast feeding highlighted to encourage mothers to breast feed exclusively.

They also urge the male folk to support the drive of breast feeding mothers.

