World marks 2018 mosquito day

Every year on August 20, World Mosquito Day is observed. The day marks the groundbreaking discovery of British doctor, Sir Ronald Ross. Way back in 1897 he had identified the link between mosquitoes and malaria. The day, as the name suggests, intends to raise awareness regarding what all causes malaria and ways to prevent it.

Mosquitoes are a menace and are responsible for a host of diseases like malaria, West Nile virus, dengue, chikungunya, Zika. They have been around for over a hundred million years now and the diseases caused and spread by them leads to loss of several lives. Mosquitoes have been around for over a hundred million years now and the diseases caused and spread by them have led to many loss of lives. In fact around 6 million deaths every decade occur owing to malaria.

If human beings have united for long in their hatred for mosquitoes, they also stand together in finding out ways to get rid of them. Science, technology and even copious amount of research have been undertaken to win the war against the winged foes.

It has been quite some time since the British doctor discovered the root cause of malaria, now it needs to be seen how long it will take to find a definitive solution

