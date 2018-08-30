Yaya Toure agrees Olympiakos deal

Free agent and Ivorian midfielder, Yaya Toure appears to be heading to Greece following an agreement with former club, Olympiakos transfer despite his agent Dimitry Seluk flirting with London move

Toure has been without a club since leaving Manchester City at the end of last season.

Toure spent a season at Olympiakos early in his career, winning a league and cup double before moving on to Monaco.

He went on join Barcelona, spending three seasons at the Nou Camp and winning the Spanish La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa Del Rey.

A move to Manchester City followed in 2010 and Toure spent eight years at the Etihad.

