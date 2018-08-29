Home Football Yaya Toure set to sign for a London club
Image result for Yaya Toure set to sign for a London clubYaya Toure deal with Manchester City has expired over the summer. But the cote di vore international seems to have found a new club.

Toure’s agent Dimitry Seluk posted a message on Twitter claiming the three time premier league winner has passed a medical in London.

The former Barcelona midfilder is yet to announce his next club.

But Toure says he wants to remain in the Premier League after leaving City, revealing he will be willing to pay back half his wages if his new club were not satisfied with his performances.

 

