The national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of Yekini Nabena, deputy national publicity secretary of the party, as spokesman of the ruling party.

This followed the resignation and defection of Bolaji Abdullahi to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.

Nabena’s appointment was contained in a letter issued in Abuja and signed by Mala Buni, national secretary of the party.

