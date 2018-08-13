Youth Council hails resilience of Nigerian youths on Int’l youth day

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), an umbrella body of all youth organisations, has commended the resilience of Nigerian youths as they mark 2018 International Youth Day (IYD).

According to the National Treasurer of NYCN, Mr Uko Michael, Nigeria youths deserve to be commended and celebrated for their selfless services and contribution in all aspect of the economy and nation building.

He said it was an indisputable fact of history that Nigerian youths contributed immensely during the struggle for the attainment of political independent and restoration of democracy in the country.

“Nigeria youths are contributing to the growth of the entertainment industry, Information Technology and the business world.

“I enjoin all Nigerian youths to join their counterparts from across the globe to celebrate the day by showcasing their talent in their areas of chosen careers.

The United Nations had set aside Aug. 12 to commemorate the IYD and the theme for the 2018 edition of the celebration is “Safe Spaces for Youth”

