Youths advocate stiffer penalties for rapists, others

Some youth advocates in Kwara state have again called for stiffer penalties for rapists and domestic violence perpetrators.

They made the call during an awareness rally against rape and domestic violence in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The rally took them round some major streets in Ilorin metropolis where they sensitized the people on the dangers of rape and what to do if someone is raped.

The convener of the rally, Saadat Bibire advocated death penalty for rapists, while the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara state governor on Youth Empowerment, Zakariya Babatunde, urged ladies to imbibe the culture of decent dressing.

