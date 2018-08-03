Home News Youths hold rally in support of Saraki in Ilorin
Image result for Youths hold rally in support of Saraki in IlorinKwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed said he and Senate President, Bukola Saraki decided to pitch tent with the Peoples Democratic Party in order to meet the aspirations of the people of the state.

Correspondent Ibrahim Alege reports that the supporters of Senate President Bukola Saraki under the aegis of Kwara agenda converged on Kwara state stadium complex for a rally in support of the defection.

They moved round some major streets in Ilorin metropolis pledging their loyalty to the Senate President and governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

They also used the opportunity to sensitise the electorate on the need to obtain their permanent voter cards.

Both Saraki and Ahmed may have defected to the PDP but these youths said they have only one political party.

The rally terminated at government house where they presented the PDP flag to governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Another group had on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest calling for a change of government and style of governance instead of change of political party.

