Zimbabwe police storm opposition MDC offices, detain 16 people

Sixteen people have been arrested as Zimbabwean Police have stormed the headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in the capital Harare, as the country holds its breath for the long awaited results of the presidential election.

The arrested persons were detained after sealing off the building.

MDC lawyer Denford Halimani said the police came with a warrant of search and seizure.

Both leading contestants in Zimbabwe’s disputed presidential election indicated they had won on Thursday as a tense nation awaits official results three days after voting.

Chamisa has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa knew he had lost otherwise the results would have been announced by now.

Mnangagwa reacts

Earlier President Emmerson Mnangagwa reacted to the violent clashes on the streets of Harare.

He says they were meant to disrupt the election, blaming the leadership of the opposition party for those killed and injured.

Opposition reacts

But the opposition said the army’s reaction in quelling violence in the capital was disproportionate and unjustified.

Soldiers had opened fire to disperse stone-throwing opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Monday’s poll.

Share this: Tweet



