Zimbabwe’s poll was peaceful, orderly – China

China has weighed in on the development in Zimbabwe saying the election was peaceful and orderly and hopes all sides can ensure the country’s stability.

This differs with the stance of European Union observers who cited several issues, including media bias and voter intimidation.

China has close economic and diplomatic ties with Zimbabwe, which it has been keen to maintain since the ouster of Robert Mugabe.

Results to be announced at 10pm Thursday

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) said it will start announcing presidential results from 10 pm on Thursday.

A deadly violent protest broke out on Wednesday as the military was deployed in the city of Harare, leaving three people dead.

Supporters of the MDC Alliance claimed elections results which confirmed Zanu-PF has a majority party in Parliament were rigged.

There is an uneasy calm in Harare as people wait for the delayed presidential results to be announced.

Share this: Tweet



