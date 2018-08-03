Zimbabwe’s presidential poll lacks credibility, legitimacy – Chamisa

Zimbabwean opposition, Nelson Chamisa said the country’s presidential election had serious credibility and legitimacy issues.

Chamisa spoke at a news conference holding in Harare after he questioned the outcome of Monday’s presidential election, in which he lost out to President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

The first post Mugabe election passed off relatively smoothly on the day, raising hopes of a break from a history of disputed and violent polls.

But an army crackdown on opposition supporters in which six persons were killed revealed the deep rifts in Zimbabwean society.

