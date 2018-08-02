Home International Zimbabwe’s street quiet as citizens await election results
Zimbabwe’s street quiet as citizens await election results
International
0

Zimbabwe’s street quiet as citizens await election results

0
0
now viewing

Zimbabwe’s street quiet as citizens await election results

Image result for Zimbabweans are still awaiting results of the country's presidential election, a day after violent clashes left at least three dead. The streets of Harare have been quiet and the election commission is expected to announce resultsZimbabweans are still awaiting results of the country’s presidential election, a day after violent clashes left at least three dead.

The streets of Harare have been quiet and the election commission is expected to announce results on Thursday. But its website is currently offline, after being taken out by unidentified hackers, signalling another delay.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he has been in talks with opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, to try to defuse tensions.

He has also called for an independent investigation into the clashes between opposition supporters and soldiers.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies