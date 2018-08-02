Zimbabwe’s street quiet as citizens await election results

Zimbabweans are still awaiting results of the country’s presidential election, a day after violent clashes left at least three dead.

The streets of Harare have been quiet and the election commission is expected to announce results on Thursday. But its website is currently offline, after being taken out by unidentified hackers, signalling another delay.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he has been in talks with opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, to try to defuse tensions.

He has also called for an independent investigation into the clashes between opposition supporters and soldiers.

