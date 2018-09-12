Home Football 12 Super Eagles arrive Victoria camp ahead of 2019 AFCON qualifier
12 Super Eagles arrive Victoria camp ahead of 2019 AFCON qualifier
12 Super Eagles arrive Victoria camp ahead of 2019 AFCON qualifier

12 Super Eagles arrive Victoria camp ahead of 2019 AFCON qualifier

CAF appoints Kenyan official for Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Seychelles

I will not be fulfilled until i win a major trophy for Nigeria - Ekong

2019 AFCON qualification gets tougher as SA hopes to qualify ahead of Nigeria

Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria to play Seychelles on Sept 8

AFCON : Nigeria's Onazi backs new format

Ahead of the 2019 African Cup of National (AFCON) qualifier taking place on Saturday, August 8, 2018, against seychelles, 12 super eagles players have arrived the Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa in Victoria.

Galatasaray forward, Henry Onyekuru, arrived the team’s hotel on Monday, Sept. 3 was joined for Tuesday’s breakfast by Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali, Wilfred Ndidi and Bryan Idowu.

Italian based duo of Joel Obi and Simeon Nwankwo arrived after the team’s breakfast according to a tweet from the official handle of of the Super Eagles.

“#2019AFCON Qualifier vs Seychelles.
Camp Update. Just In: Onyekuru, Omeruo, Uzoho, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Ndidi, Iheanacho, Awaziem, Nwakali, Bryan Idowu, Simeon Nwankwo, Joel Obi. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” the Tweet informed.

Other players are expected to arrive later today, Tuesday Sept.4
According to report, the team will hold their first training sessions ahead of the game later today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the trio of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and William have been ruled out of the encounter due to injuries.

