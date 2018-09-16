Home International 16 dead, 26 missing after quake strikes Hokkaido
Image result for 16 dead, 26 missing after quake strikes HokkaidoSixteen persons have been confirmed dead and 26 people still remain missing in the wake of a powerful earthquake that rocked northern Japan.

Search and rescue efforts continue on Friday, a day after the 6.7-magnitude quake struck Japan’s northernmost prefecture.

Police, firefighters and thousands of self-defense forces personnel used heavy machinery to remove rubble.

In one of the hardest-hit towns of Atsuma where massive landslides buried numerous homes, rescue teams were combing through the rubble with their hands, looking for signs of those still unaccounted for.

 

