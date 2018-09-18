18 super eagles players arrive camp ahead of weekend match against Seychelles

18 Super Eagles players have arrived the Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa in Victoria ahead of Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles.

Galatasaray forward, Henry Onyekuru, is joined by Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali, Wilfred Ndidi and Bryan Idowu.

Italian based duo of Joel Obi and Simeon Nwankwo arrived after the team’s breakfast according to a tweet from the official handle of of the Super Eagles.

Only two players are expected before dinner today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the trio of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and William have been ruled out of the encounter due to injuries.

