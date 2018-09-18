Home Football 18 super eagles players arrive camp ahead of weekend match against Seychelles
18 super eagles players arrive camp ahead of weekend match against Seychelles
Football
Sports
0

18 super eagles players arrive camp ahead of weekend match against Seychelles

0
0
now viewing

18 super eagles players arrive camp ahead of weekend match against Seychelles

now playing

More than 30 robbery suspects paraded in Kaduna State

now playing

Donald Duke dumps PDP, declares for presidency under SDP

now playing

David Mark joins PDP presidential train

now playing

Osinbajo replies Atiku on 'restructuring'

now playing

Atiku visits Ekiti, meets Fayose, PDP delegates

18 Super Eagles players have arrived the Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa in Victoria ahead of Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles.

Galatasaray forward, Henry Onyekuru, is joined by Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali, Wilfred Ndidi and Bryan Idowu.

Italian based duo of Joel Obi and Simeon Nwankwo arrived after the team’s breakfast according to a tweet from the official handle of of the Super Eagles.

Only two players are expected before dinner today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the trio of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and William have been ruled out of the encounter due to injuries.

Related Posts

More than 30 robbery suspects paraded in Kaduna State

TVCN 0

Donald Duke dumps PDP, declares for presidency under SDP

TVCN 0

David Mark joins PDP presidential train

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies