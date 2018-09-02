2 aspirants withdraw from Adamawa guber contest for Buhari in-law

Ahead of Sunday All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries in Adamawa State, a leading aspirant in the party, Halidu Muhammed has withdrawn from the race.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Yola, Halidu said he withdrew from the race to back Dr. Mahmud Halilu, the immediate younger brother to first lady Aisha Buhari.

He enjoined his supporters to support Mahmud in the party gubernatorial primaries. According to him, Mahmud is the best aspirant to take the state to promise land.

Consequently, two aspirants – Markus Gundiri and Halidu Muhammed have withdrawn from the race handing over their political structure to Dr. Mahmud Halilu Ahmed.

