2019: PDP begins sale of nomination forms in Yenagoa secretariat
2019: PDP begins sale of nomination forms in Yenagoa secretariat

Image result for 2019: PDP begins sale of nomination forms in Yenagoa secretariatPDP party secretariat in Yenagoa is now buzzing with activities following the sale of Nomination and Expression Of Interest Forms nationwide.
TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that purchase and submission of forms also come with a spice of culture and individual manifestos as the Peoples Democratic Party Secretariat along the DSP Alamieyeiseigha Way, Yenagoa is experiencing an increase in human traffic, though with colourful traditional appeal.

House Of Assembly aspirants are the early birds at the PDP Secretariat, obtaining and submitting their Expression Of Interest Forms.

While some are aiming to represent their people at the the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, others are seeking to have a second bite of the cherry.

More State and National Assembly aspirants will throng the Yenagoa PDP Secretariat in the coming days to fufil the administrative requirements before the party primaries.

