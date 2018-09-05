2019 Presidency: ‘PACT’ chooses consensus candidate

There appears to be cracks in the ranks of presidential aspirants who came together under an alliance known as Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT), with the aim of choosing a consensus candidate, just less than six months to the 2019 general elections.

The alliance had, after series of meetings and negotiations, held a two-stage election among the aspirants on Thursday 3oth August in Abuja at the end of which Mr. Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), was declared winner and emerged as PACT’s consensus.

Discussing this in an interview on Nigeria’s News flagstation, TVC News, one of the Presidential aspirant, who also doubles as the Convener of YesWeFit revolutionary movement, Dr. Thomas Wilson-Ikubese confirmed that there was an agreement by the contestants to gather together for a consensus candidate in order tobuild a formidable front.

“That was what we did on the 30th of August, and the fellow that had the highest vote from that process was Fela Durotoye”, he stated.

On the alleged cracks allegedly by some aggrieved members in the coalition, Wilson-Ikubese called them teething problems a group can have when coming together for the first time , but expressed the conviction that it will soon be a thing of the past .

“It is important we state these things very clearly, before we went into the voting process, we had to sign an MOU that was prepared by a legal counsel with about 13 points.

“Part of it which is the ninth clause states that the aspirants agree that at the emergence of the preferred consensus candidate, all other undersigned aspirant shall garner support for the platform to support the consensus candidate in the build up to the 2019 presidential election.

“The tenth clause also goes on to say the aspirant therefore agrees not to contest against the preferred candidate”, he stated.

He confirmed that the process that produced Fela Durotoye was’ non ambigous and very straight forward’.

He lamented that the series of leaders that have littered the Nigerian political landscape have not built successions in the people, reasons why the same people are still in government. He believes the solution is for the youth to take up the mantle of leadership.

