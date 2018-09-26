Home News 2019: Saraki seeks Anambra delegates’ support
2019: Saraki seeks Anambra delegates' support
Image result for 2019: Saraki seeks Anambra delegates' supportSenate President and PDP Presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki has once again re-echoed his believe about Nigeria needing a resourceful leadership to revive the nation’s economy.

At a PDP meeting in Awka, Saraki offered to fix Nigeria’s challenges and urged the People Democratic Party delegates in the state to ensure they vote a right candidate in the party’s coming convention.

He said the country is at a cross road and needs a technocrat to revive the dwindling economy.

The Party members promised to vote for a running mate from the South East.

The senate president pledged to provide an all inclusive government if elected president pf the country.

