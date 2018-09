As the 2019 general election gathers momentum with presidential aspirants reaching out to power blocs across the country, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has led the senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party to Abia state.

The team was received by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at the government house in Umuahia where Saraki clearly declared that his mission is to seek support for his presidential ambition.

He said he is driven by a vision to change the nation’s fortunes.

