2019: Senator Emmanuel Bwacha predicts President Buhari’s defeat. 

Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has predicted defeat of All Progressives Congress’ Federal government in 2019, advising the party to be prepared to concede defeat at the end of exercise.

Speaking after submitting his nomination and expression of interest form at the PDP secretariat in Jalingo, Bwacha said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) has brokered agreement with all its presidential aspirants to ensure the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is sacked at the coming election.

He insisted that PDP would take APC by surprise, arguing that most Nigerian electorate have realised they have been taken for granted by the government of the day.

According to him, PDP is more united now than ever with those with the right credentials to move the country forward.

Bwacha, who is gunning for Taraba South senatorial seat for the third time, said he was unperturbed with the list of those jostling for his position, adding that his antecedents over the years and the goodwill he enjoys into his constituency would see him through.

