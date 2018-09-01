Home News 2019: Tambuwal confident of winning PDP presidential primaries
2019: Tambuwal confident of winning PDP presidential primaries
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

2019: Tambuwal confident of winning PDP presidential primaries

0
0
now viewing

2019: Tambuwal confident of winning PDP presidential primaries

now playing

Tambuwal inaugurates road in Gombe

now playing

Killings: Tambuwal calls for review of security apparatus

now playing

Tambuwal pledges to ensure peaceful vote in 2019

now playing

Oyo speaker's death shocking, untimely - Lai Mohammed

now playing

Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam dies at 41

Image result for Tambuwal confident of getting PDP presidential ticketSokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has expressed confidence of emerging as the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP come October 6.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto, Tambuwal said he present himself to serve Nigeria as President in order to correct obvious lapses in the country.

He further explained, that, his mission is to return Nigeria to the part of glory where peace, unity and prosperity abounds.

Tambuwal expressed confidence the PDP delegates will find in him a presidential material worthy of their votes come October 6.

Related Posts

Tambuwal inaugurates road in Gombe

TVCN 0

Killings: Tambuwal calls for review of security apparatus

TVCN 0

Tambuwal pledges to ensure peaceful vote in 2019

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies