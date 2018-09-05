5 new hit you don’t want to miss!

Logba Logba – Olamide

Barely few hours to Olamide’s not-so-surprising-anymore drop, Logba Logba reminds us of his multi-personae in the mellowness of deep-rooted Yoruba sounds.

Ghana Bounce Remix – Ajebutter 22, Mr Eazi, Eugy

Solemn-voiced Ajebutter 22 is playful on mellow Afro beat drops with Eugy and Mr Eazi on “ Ghana bounce “.

Love U Long Time – Maleek Berry, Chip

The Afropop minimalist is back with a much typical love sound , professing a gangster love to a certain lover also recruiting chip’s services for an outstanding verse. Maleek is back.



Seventeen – Troye Sivan

It’s been 10 days since talented pop artist, Troye Sivan released his second studio album, Bloom. “Seventeen” is only reflective of Troye’s teenage years finding a possibly-unnecessary love.

Lucky strike – Troye Sivan

Troyes second appearance is probably not enough to appreciate the project’s work ethic, but “Lucky Strike” sure stands out. The summary is in the work itself.

Share this: Tweet



