5 new hit you don’t want to miss!

French President, Macron scheduled for Fela’s Afrika Shrine Tuesday

Simi, Davido, Wizkid, others shine at 2018 Headies awards

TVC Communications launches new Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM

M.I. sues American rapper Nas for not delivering verse after getting paid $50,000

'I was bullied for having really bad eczema and 'football legs' - Beverly Naya

Logba Logba – Olamide

Barely few hours to Olamide’s not-so-surprising-anymore drop, Logba Logba reminds us of his multi-personae in the mellowness of deep-rooted Yoruba sounds.

 

Ghana Bounce Remix – Ajebutter 22, Mr Eazi, Eugy

 

Solemn-voiced Ajebutter 22 is playful on mellow Afro beat drops with Eugy and Mr Eazi on “ Ghana bounce “.

Love U Long Time – Maleek Berry, Chip

The Afropop minimalist is back with a much typical love sound , professing a gangster love to a certain lover also recruiting chip’s services for an outstanding verse. Maleek is back.

Seventeen – Troye Sivan

It’s been 10 days since talented pop artist, Troye Sivan released his second studio album, Bloom. “Seventeen” is only reflective of Troye’s teenage years finding a possibly-unnecessary love.

 

 

Lucky strike – Troye Sivan

Troyes second appearance is probably not enough to appreciate the project’s work ethic, but “Lucky Strike” sure stands out. The summary is in the work itself.

 

