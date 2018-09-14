Abia traders defy IPOB ‘sit at home’ order

Normal banking and business transactions are on in Umuahia and partially in Abia, Abia state as traders defy the sit at home ordered members of the outlawed group, IPOB.

Security Patrol Vehicles are seen plying major routes in the city capital to observe and protect the citizens from being attacked by anyone for non compliance of the order following the stern warning by joint security chiefs in the state following the show of force carried out in the city capital to warn hoodlums and criminals off the state.

