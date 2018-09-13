Home News Abuja Airport runway reopens after 6 hours closure
Abuja Airport runway reopens after 6 hours closure
News
Nigeria
0

Abuja Airport runway reopens after 6 hours closure

0
0
now viewing

Abuja Airport runway reopens after 6 hours closure

now playing

MTN says $10.1 billion Nigeria demand makes local listing challenging

now playing

U.N. decries 'shameful' reprisals on rights activists in 38 countries

now playing

NPFL 2018 AITEO Cup Round of 32 Fixtures

now playing

Nigeria to play Ghana in Africa U17 championship qualification on Saturday

now playing

NLC issues F.G 14-day ultimatum over minimum wage

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has announced the reopening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following an incident involving a Gulfstream four aircraft being operated by Skybird on Wednesday night.

A statement by Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, on Thursday disclosed that the aircraft overshot the Runway while landing and consequently got stuck on the Runway End Safety Area (RESA).

Yakubu said that FAAN had reopened the Runway to take arrivals and departures, subject to a reduced threshold of 3000 metres.

She assured airlines and passengers that the airport was safe for normal operations, adding that FAAN was committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.

“This is following the partial closure of Runway 22, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2200hours, on Wednesday night.

The closure was due to an incident involving a Gulfstream four aircraft being operated by Skybird that overshot the Runway while landing and consequently got stuck on the Runway End Safety Area (RESA),” she said.

Related Posts

MTN says $10.1 billion Nigeria demand makes local listing challenging

TVCN 0

U.N. decries ‘shameful’ reprisals on rights activists in 38 countries

TVCN 0

NPFL 2018 AITEO Cup Round of 32 Fixtures

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies