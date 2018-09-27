Home #OsunVotes Accreditation, voting underway in Osun governorship rerun election
Accreditation, voting underway in Osun governorship rerun election
#OsunVotes
News
Nigeria
0

Accreditation, voting underway in Osun governorship rerun election

0
0
now viewing

Accreditation, voting underway in Osun governorship rerun election

now playing

#Osunrerun: Police arrest 16 suspected fake election observers

now playing

#OsunRerun: SDP candidate, Omisore declares support for APC

now playing

Updated: FG invites Labour to late night meeting to avert planned strike

now playing

Madumere resumes as Imo deputy governor after Court victory

now playing

Strike threat: FG, Organised Labour meet in Abuja

Image result for Accreditation, voting underway in Osun governorship rerun electionAccreditation and voting have commenced  in the affected polling units where governorship rerun election have been declared to hold in Osun state to elect governor Rauf Aregbesola’s successor.

INEC had on Sunday declared the election inconclusive following the wide margin between the difference in the number of votes of the two leading candidates and the number of cancelled votes.

The rerun election is holding in four Local governments with a total of 3,498 registered voters.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission said it has distributed sensitive materials to be used for Thursday’s rerun election in Osun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje said INEC also tracked the materials to their various destinations.

Agbaje is assuring voters that the commission will do all within its power to ensure the election is credible, and showed our team how the materials are being tracked.

In the same vein, security forces said they are ready for rerun election. The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the election is warning everyone who has no business with the vote to stay off the polling units.

Habila Joshak is also soliciting the cooperation of the people towards in making the election violence-free.

 

Related Posts

#Osunrerun: Police arrest 16 suspected fake election observers

TVCN 0

#OsunRerun: SDP candidate, Omisore declares support for APC

TVCN 0

Updated: FG invites Labour to late night meeting to avert planned strike

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies