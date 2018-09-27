Accreditation, voting underway in Osun governorship rerun election

Accreditation and voting have commenced in the affected polling units where governorship rerun election have been declared to hold in Osun state to elect governor Rauf Aregbesola’s successor.

INEC had on Sunday declared the election inconclusive following the wide margin between the difference in the number of votes of the two leading candidates and the number of cancelled votes.

The rerun election is holding in four Local governments with a total of 3,498 registered voters.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission said it has distributed sensitive materials to be used for Thursday’s rerun election in Osun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje said INEC also tracked the materials to their various destinations.

Agbaje is assuring voters that the commission will do all within its power to ensure the election is credible, and showed our team how the materials are being tracked.

In the same vein, security forces said they are ready for rerun election. The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the election is warning everyone who has no business with the vote to stay off the polling units.

Habila Joshak is also soliciting the cooperation of the people towards in making the election violence-free.

