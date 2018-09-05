Actress Ebele Okafo – I Was very comfortable in my skin : AMVCA 2018

Nollywood actress Ebele Okaro after the just concluded AMVCA which took place over the weekend, says she is comfortable in her skin even though she wasn’t the best dressed during the event.

Read her write up on Instagram:

AMVCA… it’s history now but the talk of the event is still resounding….who was the best dressed, the prettiest, most glamorous etc…well I know I wasn’t the best dressed, nor the prettiest, nor the most glamorous….but I was very comfortable in my skin and that’s what makes me …..ME and special… God’s Grace is what leads me

souce: https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/

Share this: Tweet



